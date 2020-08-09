About 15 hens and roosters and an unknown number of sparrows have died after a suspected poisoning near Kerikeri's Stone Store.

The birds were discovered dead and dying on Wednesday morning in the Kerikeri Basin Recreation Reserve, which is administered by the Department of Conservation and is across the river from the Stone Store.

DoC Pewhairangi/Bay of Islands operations manager Bronwyn Bauer-Hunt said the feral roosters and chickens were an unwanted nuisance, but the department was concerned about the unauthorised use of toxins on public conservation land.

''We suspect that a widely available bird toxin may have been used and tests may confirm this in the next few weeks,'' she said.

The dead birds had been removed and the risk to people and pets using the reserve was believed to be negligible.

Chickens are regularly dumped in reserves around Northland, such as here at Haruru Falls near Paihia. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Illegally dumped poultry is a long-running problem at Kerikeri Basin, as well as many other reserves and roadsides around Northland.

Bauer-Hunt estimated the feral chicken and rooster population at Kerikeri Basin was about 100, most of which had been released by members of the public.

They were a significant public nuisance and put visitors at risk of diseases such as salmonella by fouling picnic tables.

The also created a lot of early morning noise and damaged neighbouring gardens.

''Some roosters are aggressively intimidating small children and fights between roosters leave some birds injured. Rats are also likely to be attracted to the food being fed by well-meaning members of the public to these birds,'' she said.

She urged chicken owners to take responsibility for their unwanted poultry and not dump them in public places.

Releasing poultry in places such as Kerikeri Basin was an offence under the Reserves Act which could attract a maximum penalty of two years' jail or a fine of $100,000.

A rooster at Kerikeri Basin crows about his survival. Photo / Peter de Graaf

In 2017 about 30 roosters and chooks were dumped on Kerikeri Inlet Rd at a spot where they had little chance to avoid traffic. Despite repeated rescue attempts by the town's ''duck lady'', Wendy Cain, within days most had been run over.

Other poisoning incidents in Auckland in recent months have led to calls for tighter controls on bird poison.

The substance found in the dead birds' stomachs after the Auckland poisonings was a commercially available product made with wheat and a toxin called alphachloralose. It can be bought over the counter but misuse may be an offence under the Animal Welfare Act with a maximum penalty of 12 months' jail or a $50,000 fine.

In low concentrations alphachloralose anaesthetises birds rather than killing them.

Comatose birds can be collected and disposed of humanely, while non-target species can be revived by placing them in a warm place. At higher concentrations the poison causes hypothermia and death.

An SPCA spokeswoman said the organisation opposed the use of poisons because of the pain and distress they caused.

■ Call DoC's Bay of Islands office on (09) 407 0300 if you see any dead or dying animals, especially native wildlife, at Kerikeri Basin Recreation Reserve. The after-hours number is 0800 DOCHOT (0800 362 468).