Tracks opened again

All but three tracks at Waitangi Mountain Bike Park have reopened after the worst weather to hit the park in its four-year history. Park project manager Tiffany Holland said the park closed on July 17 when the deluge began and reopened on Saturday morning. Once the rain stopped, half a dozen keen volunteers spent a week digging out tracks covered by more than 40 slips. As of yesterday, the only tracks still closed were Waitangi Rollercoaster, Kunekune and Hookio. All three were covered in waist-deep water in places. The park is accessed from Bayly Rd, near Waitangi Golf Course.

Four to contest by-election

Four candidates have put their hands up to contest a by-election for the Te Hiku Community Board. Long-serving board member Lawrie Atkinson resigned for health reasons last month, with Eddie Bellas, Boyd Rupapera, Whetu Rutene and Bill Subritzky nominated to replace him as the Whatuwhiwhi subdivision representative. Nominations closed on July 22. Voting forms will start arriving on August 26. The three-week postal ballot will close at noon on September 17, with preliminary results available that afternoon. Voting documents can be returned by post or dropped off during office hours at the Far North District Council's Kaitaia Service Centre at Te Ahu. Voters can enrol or update their details on the Residential Roll by visiting their local PostShop. They can also phone 0800 ENROL NOW (0800 36 76 56) or go to www.elections.org.nz to enrol online. People who live outside the area, but pay rates in Whatuwhiwhi, can enrol on the ratepayers roll by calling into a council office or by phoning the electoral office on 0800 922 822.

Advertisement

Abandoned car torched

Firefighters were called to what members of the public thought was a scrub fire, only to discover an abandoned car had been set alight. Ruakaka firefighters were called to Marsden Pt Rd about 11.30am yesterday after members of the public on horseback along the beach noticed a fire near the old power plant and called 111. Whangarei police said there were no suspects.

Lotto loot elsewhere

None of the 10 winners who each won $100,000 in Saturday's Lotto first division draw bought their ticket from Northland lotto outlets. Strike Four was won by a player from Auckland, who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold to a MyLotto player from Auckland. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night when the jackpot will be $26m.The winning Lotto numbers were 10, 11, 12, 28, 38, 40 with Bonus number 33 and Powerball 3.