When Whangārei District Council put out the call for people who took part in a project to mark the Millennium, it didn't expect that three of the participants would now be working at the council - and that they would be sisters.

Back on December 31, 1999, a large group of residents and council staff gathered at Whangārei Town Basin to put their handprints in freshly-laid concrete to mark the Millennium and as a fundraiser for the Whangārei Hospital Special Care Baby Unit.

Almost 80 groups took part in laying their prints in the concrete, but now, more than 20 years later, the concrete has to be removed so the children's playground can be enlarged.

So the council put out the call for people who took part, to see if they wanted to get their concrete block back.

What they didn't expect, though, was that three of those who left their handprints - sisters Rochelle Courtney, Brittany Pearce and Tanja Sullivan (all nee Manuo) - now worked for the council.

Tanja, now aged 34, said they were delighted to get the concrete block with their prints back and it also contained the print of their mum, Roseanne Manuo, who now lives in Australia. They claimed their square under the name of the BRRATS, (Brittany, Rochelle, Roseanne and Tanja).

She could vividly remember the night they went to the Town Basin back in 1999 to leave their mark.

Sisters Brittany Pearce, Rochelle Courtney and Tanja Sullivan revisit their hand prints placed at the Whangārei Town Basin playground on December 31, 1999. Photo / Tania Whyte

''I remember it was pitch black and it was so exciting with all these people and kids in the playground, but I didn't really know what to expect, but it's so amazing that we can now get our handprints back,'' Tanja said.

Brittany, now aged 28, said she can remember how the weather wasn't great that night, but also how cool it was to be able to leave their mark in the concrete.

Rochelle, now 33, said she can recall how people put coloured pebbles, beads and gems in their concrete block so the sisters put some in, too. She was surprised that some of them were still in the concrete today.

Tanja, who now works in the council's infrastructure group, said it was awesome that such events were held where anybody could take part.

''While the concrete is being removed, they are now part of Whangārei's history, and will be reminders of that night.''

She was still trying to find out if their grandparents, Alan and Anna Hore, had also placed their handprints in any of the blocks, as they accompanied them to the event back in 1999.

''If they did, we'll be taking that block, too.''

The sisters' block will be placed in the garden at Rochelle's house and will be a centrepiece in family gatherings.

If you were one of those who left handprints in the concrete and want to get them back, contact Whangārei District Council. They will be removed on August 3