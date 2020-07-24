

Hopefully it will be third time lucky for the Bowls Northland Champion of Champion singles when we play the finals at the Onerahi Bowling Club tomorrow.

The event has been postponed twice with the greens under water on both occasions, hopefully tomorrow will be perfect for bowls.

Play starts at 9am, with the latest reporting time being 8.30am. The draws for men and women both remain the same, as are the conditions of play. Please note the change of venue and ensure that your club sends a capable marker with your player. This is the final event for the 2019-20 season.

The Northland Umpires Association is holding its annual meeting today at Bowls Whangārei. It has a 9.30am start and it is very important that all umpires attend.

The centre annual awards and prizegiving will be held at Kensington Bowling Club on Sunday, August 30. The day will start at 9.30am with a two-round, any combination fours tournament and will be followed at 1pm by the presentation of awards and prizegiving for 2019-20.

Entry is free for the tournament and dress is mufti with bowling shoes. The first 16 teams will be accepted for the tournament.

Please enter by contacting Gwen on 027 329 8011 or by email at gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz

The centre annual meeting will be held at 1.30pm on Sunday, August 2. Clubs are reminded to appoint delegates and ensure they attend.

Winter events are in progress at clubs where artificial greens are available and are being well-supported by players.

As clubs were closed for many weeks during Covid, it is pleasing to see bowlers getting out and enjoying themselves and supporting these clubs financially.

It won't be long and we will be back into a summer season, so it is time to get yourself back into action.