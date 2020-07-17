Tributes are flowing in for The Edge radio star, Northlander Michael Kooge, after his eight-year battle with cancer ended this week, with Kiwi musical superstar Lorde leading the accolades.

Lorde has paid tribute to Kooge, who is from Whangārei, after he passed away, donating $5000 towards his funeral costs.

Kooge died on Thursday morning after an eight-year battle with cancer.

His family announced the news in a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

"It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved Mike who passed away peacefully early hours this morning surrounded by love," the post read.

He'd recently announced on Facebook that he was moving to a hospice after his cancer became untreatable. He was 36 years old.

He had said in a video on his Facebook page: "I've always wanted to leave peacefully, so that's what I've chosen to do."

"You fought a good fight, you ran a good race," the post continued.

In November 2019, the family also dealt with the tragic loss of Kooge's father, John Kooge, who sadly passed away from cancer.

His family added in the post: "Dad is waiting for you in heaven with open arms."

Kiwi music icon Lorde has led the tributes for The Edge radio star, Northlander Michael Kooge, donating $5000 towards his funeral.

A Givealittle page - givealittle.co.nz/cause/kooges-funeral-fund?fbclid=IwAR2bnfXp95AAKmfRuQnXQeQbJB0qpQ-D1xaGTinfDL3uVBK3chyAYFiCbYs - has been set up to raise funds for his funeral, with hundreds posting their tributes to Kooge.

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich O'Connor, wrote: "Kooge - it is such a huge honour getting to witness your bright light.

Advertisement

"You have brought so much joy and laughter to so many, and it won't be forgotten."

The star went on to recall seeing Kooge in the crowd when she played at Auckland's Powerstation and sent her love to him and his family.

"Wishing you and your family a peaceful and loving time."

Kooge was originally diagnosed with stage three melanoma in 2012.

Michael Kooge, the Edge radio star who died this week, loved music and one of his first jobs was at the Sounds music store in Whangārei back in 2003.

He worked on The Edge radio station and for Newshub throughout his radio career.

His former colleague Jay-Jay Feeney shared her condolences on Instagram.

Advertisement

"He was so kind and funny and loyal and I am so sad," she wrote.

"I'm glad I could see him on Saturday and tell him how much I love him. RIP Kooge. Say hi to your dad from me."