Four alcohol outlets in Whangārei and the Far North have allegedly been caught selling alcohol to minors in the latest police and health board Controlled Purchase Operation.

Northland DHB and police staff conducted two Controlled Purchase Operations at licensed premises throughout Northland this week and are disappointed with the results.

During the two operations, underage volunteers aged 17 years attempted to buy alcohol from off-licensed premises throughout Whangārei and Far North areas, Sergeant Tai Patrick, alcohol harm prevention officer of Kaipara/Whangārei Police, said.

Patrick said four sales were made to the underage volunteers over the two day operation.

He said there was one sale from the 20 outlets tested by the enforcement agencies in Whangārei and three sales were made from the 16 outlets tested in the Far North.

Patrick said while the result of the Whangārei operation was encouraging, one sale is still one too many.

''All premises should have good systems and procedures in place to prevent sales to minors. The fallout from youth accessing alcohol is well documented and it is our expectation that premises do not sell to underage,'' he said.

''As a community, we need to have confidence that license holders will not sell alcohol to our youth."

Constable Rasau Kalivati, alcohol harm prevention officer with Kerikeri Police, said it is concerning that underage volunteers were so easily able to access alcohol from three licensed premises in the Far North.

''After many years of running these operations, it is very disappointing that these sales occur. The consequences when the licensees are reported to the authorities are significant,'' Kalivati said.

''Financial implications for errant premises are likely to be a period of suspension of the license, meaning they cannot sell alcohol for a few days. The managers will not be able to work supervising sales of alcohol for about a month.

''All premises selling or supplying alcohol are aware that we run these types of operations regularly so should not be surprised that they are being tested. We expect that all premises should guard against sales to young persons and have the right procedures in place."

Controlled Purchase Operations are part of an ongoing programme to assess compliance with the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012 in an effort to address access to alcohol by minors.