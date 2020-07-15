Opera masterclass

Budding singers can get a masterclass in Whangārei this weekend from three internationally trained opera singers - and all are from Northland. Opera singers Kawiti Waetford, Sophie Sparrow and Eliza Boom - all locally grown and internationally trained opera singers - have been busy with a Creative NZ-funded project running till September named "Reo Takurua - Winterless Opera". Part of this project is running vocal masterclasses for the community of singers in the region. The next masterclasses will be held at the Whangārei Anglican Church, in the Regent, on Saturday and Sunday 2pm-8.30pm both days. For more details check out the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pg/winterlessopera/posts/?ref=page_internal

No nominee

With just one week to go, so far no one has put a hand up to be the next Whatuwhiwhi representative on the Te Hiku Community Board. A byelection was called last month after long-time board member Lawrie Atkinson resigned for health reasons. Nominations will close at noon on July 22. If no nominations are received the community board can appoint someone to fill the vacancy. Nomination papers are available from the council's Kaitaia service centre at Te Ahu, from www.fndc.govt.nz or by phoning 0800 922 822. A postal vote will be held if more than one nomination is received. Candidates must be enrolled to vote, New Zealand citizens, and nominated by two voters living in the Whatuwhiwhi area.

Heater sparks house fire

A home on Melody Lane, Kaitaia, was damaged in a fire started by an old wall-mounted electric heater. The Kaitaia Fire Brigade was called out about 9.30pm last Tuesday to find the occupants had put out the blaze, limiting the damage to one wall and the ceiling. Fire chief Craig Rogers said the house was heavily smoke-logged so the volunteers set up a large van to ventilate it. The fire was almost certainly caused by an electrical fault, he said.

Family harm callout

A young man was arrested after he allegedly threatened police dealing with a family harm callout in Moerewa. Police were called to reports of a family harm incident in the town shortly after 10am on Tuesday. During the incident threats were made against attending officers but fortunately no one was hurt, and a young man was taken into custody without incident.

Correction

In yesterday's Northern Advocate a story said Affco had been ordered to pay almost $400,000 in fines and reparation after a worker suffered serious burns when a boiler at the company's Moerewa plant flared. The total ordered to pay was actually $296,467.55, made up of a $230,343.75 fine, $65,000 reparation to the victim and $1123.80 in legal fees. The Northern Advocate apologises for the error.