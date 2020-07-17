Two former NorthTec students are displaying their artwork for the first time since graduation thanks to a programme which gives them exposure to the commercial art market.

Printmaker Jolene Pascoe and painter Isaiah Rameka - who is of Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai and Ngāti Hine descent, launched their exhibition Printer Painter at an opening event at the Megan Dickinson Gallery in Rust Ave last Friday.

Both artists were selected to take part in the MD Gallery Graduate Programme by gallery director Megan Dickinson, through a sponsorship scheme with NorthTec and Creative Northland.

The sponsorship enables the gallery to host an annual exhibition of works by selected NorthTec arts graduates, giving them exposure to the commercial art market and assisting them with mentoring and support.

Pascoe, who is now an arts tutor at NorthTec, works predominantly in screen printing. She uses a variety of materials including plywood, acrylic and glass, and mixes both digital and handmade processes.

NorthTec graduate and tutor Jolene Pascoe is a printmaker whose work is on display in Whangārei. Photo / Supplied

Her work is described by the Megan Dickinson Gallery as "an expression of recollected thought, values and memory inspired by her experience of growing up in Aotearoa in the 70s and 80s".

Rameka's work is described by the gallery as expressing his "deep concerns with the portrayal and representation of both his own and other cultures across Aotearoa".

Printer Painter runs until August 1 and both artists will be giving talks at the gallery about their work on Saturday at 11am.