Get belly dancing

Muticultural Whangarei is inviting people to discover the ancient art of belly dancing in regular workshops it is running.

The organisation is running Belly Dance Fusion Workshops every Friday from 12pm to 1.30pm in the upstairs offices in the Civic Arcade, 37 Bank St.

The workshops will be suitable for all levels, including beginners, and for enquiries email info@multiculturalwhangarei.co.nz of telephone 09 4300571.

Advertisement

Fall, then death

A Kaikohe man who died after falling from the roof of his property on Thursday afternoon is thought to have suffered a cardiac arrest causing him to fall. The incident occurred about 5pm. St John medics applied CPR but he could not be revived.

Fine after crane drops excavator

A Tauranga-based stevedoring company has been fined after a 15-tonne excavator was dropped from a ship's crane at Northport, narrowly missing five workers on the wharf below.

C3 Limited was fined $240,000 by the Auckland District Court for the 2017 incident at Northport, the deep water port at Marsden Pt.

Maritime NZ northern regional compliance manager Neil Rowarth said the five workers had been in the drop zone moments before the excavator fell from the crane.

"This was seconds away from five workers almost certainly being killed. The incident happened because C3 did not adequately train some of its stevedores for working around cranes," Rowarth said yesterday.

The incident happened when the log carrier Aster K was being loaded at Northport on July 16, 2017.

C3 pleaded guilty to one charge under the Health and Safety at Work Act of exposing people to risk of death or serious injury (section 48).

Lotto wins

Two lucky Lotto players from Auckland and Nelson each won $500,000 with Lotto First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $15 million.

Strike Four was won by two players from Wellington, who each took home $300,000.

The winning Lotto numbers were 8, 16, 18, 21, 29, 40 with Bonus number 2 and Powerball 8.