Police are using dogs, a drone and a rescue boat to search a Northland river for a 61-year-old man missing since yesterday.

The search is focussed on the area around Tangiteroria Bridge, on State Highway 14 midway between Whangārei and Dargaville.

The head of Northland police Search and Rescue, Senior Sergeant Cliff Metcalfe, said the man's family raised the alarm about 12.45pm on Thursday.

They had gone looking for him and found his car in a gravel pit on the western side of the bridge.

Police had used a dog and a drone to search along the river either side of the bridge on Thursday, and were back at the scene early this morning with a team of six officers and eight volunteers from Northland Land Search and Rescue.

They would be joined by a surf lifesaving crew searching the Northern Wairoa River by IRB (inflatable rescue boat).

A drone and a search dog were also being deployed in today's search.

''At this stage we haven't been able to locate him and we have concerns for his safety,'' Metcalfe said.

More information to come.