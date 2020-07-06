Funds for woman's family

A Give-a-little page set up for a missing Northland woman whose body was found at a rural property has raised nearly $6000. The page was set up on June 15 to help support the family of Bridget Simmonds and to help with her funeral arrangements. Her body was recovered on a Wilson Rd property, Parakao, 40km west of Whangārei, on June 11 and an autopsy confirmed her identification. As at 11.30pm yesterday, $5675 had been raised by 68 donors. The Give-a-little page closes today.

Tourism strategy meeting

Northland's tourism and hospitality sector stakeholders are meeting this week to discuss the impacts of the Covid-19 shutdown and to consider the need for a co-ordinated response. The meeting at Duke of Marlborough in Russell will be held from 6pm-7.30pm tomorrow and a number of guests will speak. They include Northland tourism leader Jeroen Jongejans, Waitangi National Trust chief executive Greg McManus, and Northland Inc general manager destination Tania Weston. It's a free event and those wishing to attend can register on www.northchamber.co.nz

Puriri Park land petition

A Parliamentary Select Committee is yet to hear submissions on a petition calling for an investigation into the proposed state housing development on Puriri Park Rd in Whangārei. The 371-signature petition by Puriri Park and Maunu Residents Society was presented to Parliament on May 25 and has been referred to the Social Services and Community Committee for consideration. Petitioners have provided written submissions and are waiting for the select committee to set dates for oral submissions to be heard.

The petition calls on Parliament to inquire into the actions and policies of all parties, including local government and government departments, past and present, in regard to the use, purchase, consenting, and development of land in question at Puriri Park Rd.

Kainga Ora has been given the green light by independent commissioners to build 37 state houses on 3.2ha of land on Puriri Park Rd zoned for residential housing

Advertisement

Affco explains new boiler

Concerns about air quality from a new boiler room and chimney stack at Affco in Moerewa will be discussed during a community liaison meeting tonight. Residents of Taumatamakuku settlement, between Moerewa and Kawakawa, are calling for Affco management to consult them before the new boiler room and chimney are built closer to their homes. The Northland Regional Council has granted consent to Affco freezing works in Moerewa to move its existing boiler about 280 metres northeast of the current location. Affco chief executive Nigel Stevens said the company would in tonight's meeting provide a more specific outline about the new boiler to residents to alleviate any concerns they may have.

One new Covid case

New Zealand had one new case of Covid-19 reported yesterday. The case is a man in his 20s who arrived from London on July 4, via Doha and Sydney. The man was taken straight from Auckland Airport to the quarantine facility as he had symptoms of Covid-19 upon arrival. There are 22 active cases. All are in border facilities. The new case brings the confirmed number of Covid-19 infections to 1184.