The Whangārei Film Society will start its July Thursday night programme with a screening of UK director Ken Loach's acclaimed drama Sorry We Missed You on July 2 from 6pm.

It will be followed the same night with a screening of The Biggest Little Farm, a documentary form the US.

Screenings are at Forum North, Whangārei. For more details, and the full July lineup of movies, visit whangareifilmsociety.org or on Facebook.

Covid cases

Four new cases of Covid-19 were announced yesterday - all at the border. There continue to be no cases in the community.

All four people have recently returned from overseas and were in managed isolation facilities.

The cases bring the number of active cases in New Zealand to 20. There are no active cases in Northland.

Whangarei's David Seymour lists at 19

Act's Whangārei candidate David Seymour will need a minor miracle if he is to get into Parliament in September's general elections. The former real estate agent is at number 19 on the Act Party's list.

The party's leader - the other David Seymour - is at number one on the list.

For the Whangārei Seymour to get into Parliament he will have to win the seat from incumbent Shane Reti, or Act would need around 15 per cent of the party vote. It got 0.5 per cent in the 2017 election, but is on around 3 per cent in recent polls.

Climate and soil talk

An online talk with Niwa, Plant & Food Research, and Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research will present valuable climate and soil research for the Kaipara District's landowners. The talk is hosted by the Kaipara District Council and is the second in an online series sharing analysis completed as part of the Kaipara Kai project, one of four Kaipara Kickstart projects funded by the Provincial Growth Fund.

Current and future crop suitability in the Kaipara District, Understand the Research, is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, 7pm. Speakers, Nava Fedaeff of Niwa, Brent Clothier of Plant & Food Research, and Malcolm Mcleod of Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research, completed a climate and soil investigation for six key crops in the Kaipara District.

The Council is inviting questions before the talk. People can email questions to KickStart@kaipara.govt.nz. You can find the Topo-climate Summary Report and the Plant & Food Supplementary Report on the KDC website via kaipara.govt.nz/kickstart/kai-for-kaipara.

The talk will be live-streamed on the council's Facebook page.

Boost for tourism businesses

Extra support is being provided to tourism businesses operating on public conservation land.

The Government is providing $25m of support to tourism operators affected by Covid-19, waiving most Department of Conservation tourism-related concession fees from March 1 until June 30 2021.