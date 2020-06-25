A woman is dead after a crash involving a car and an empty logging truck on State Highway 14, Wheki Valley, near Whangārei this morning.

The car and truck collided about 7am on State Highway 14 at Wheki Valley.

Police confirmed the woman died at the scene.



The Serious Crash unit had been notified and the road was due to be opened about 11.30am, after opening one way to traffic about 10am

Those travelling on SH14 this morning were asked to either delay their journey, or divert through Maungaturoto or Mangakahia Rd.