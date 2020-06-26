

Everyone who knows and loves Whangārei will know Lofty.

Her nickname didn't only match her imposing physique but her warm heart and generosity towards everyone she came in contact with.

She will be sorely missed. Naomi Maria Wakelin, fondly known as Lofty, passed away at Whangārei Hospital on Tuesday evening and the homeless who are part of Open Arms are crying their hearts out for their beloved kaitiaki.

Lofty was believed to have been in her late 50s.

"She was the colour of our city and was like a kaitiaki or manaaki of this place. She'd say this is my place," Liz Cassidy-Nelson of Open Arms said.

"She was part of the furniture and created the light and humour in this place...really sassy but straight to the point. She knew everybody and she'd be hugging people down the street."

Homeless man Lance Te Whata said Lofty was the "heart and soul" of Whangārei.

"Her motto was 'peace, love, happiness'. She was so simplistic and got what she wanted ... a very determined woman. I'd love to do a mural of her and hang it beside the one of Mother Teresa here at Open Arms."

Lofty has a light moment with Associate Housing Minister Kris Faafoi when he visited Open Arms late last year. Photo / John Stone

Te Whata knew Lofty, who was seldom seen without her Rastafarian hat, for more than four decades and said her biggest quality was her ability to korero with people regardless of their age, ethnicity, or religious affiliation.

He last met Lofty on Tuesday, just across the road from Open Arms on Robert St, and his last words to her were: "Stay beautiful sister."

Whangārei District Councillor Carol Peters said Lofty had worked for a number of organisations around Whangārei such as Ringa Atawhai and had been a friend to many.

"She has been part of the development of Open Arms and was its hostess, showing people around and making them feel comfortable.

"Lofty was initially nervous about going public with her trials. But she increasingly became an advocate for people down on their luck. She presented their and her own stories with care and love, not sparing the hard bits."

Peters said Lofty encouraged her to run for council and was actively involved in campaigning.

She wanted the city to take into account the views and needs of those struggling to get the basics for themselves and their loved ones, Peter said.

A funeral service will take place at the Terenga Paraoa Marae on Porowini Ave, Whangārei, at 10am today before her body is taken for burial at the E Rua Ko Iwi Urupa, Te Raupo, Whangae, Opua.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the death of a person who had arrived at Whangarei Hospital suffering from injuries shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday.

"Sadly, this person has since passed away in hospital," a police spokesman said.

"Police are making some initial inquiries into the matter."

No other details have been released about the incident or that of the victim, including their age or gender. The nature of the person's injuries are yet to be confirmed also. The death is due to be referred to the Coroner.