Northland Police are looking for a man after a serious incident involving firearms in Moerewa which left one person in hospital.

The male, 19-year-old David Mane, is wanted in relation to a firearms incident on Saturday on Wynyard St in Moerewa.

One person sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police are asking the public for any information on Mane's whereabouts. Far North Area Commander Inspector Riki Whiu said Mane was considered dangerous and should not be approached.

"We know Mane is being assisted by local associates who we also believe to be in possession of weapons," he said.

"The people of Moerewa and Kawakawa are resilient and deserve better than senseless acts of violence.

"This type of behaviour is putting our people and community at risk.

"As we have done so many times before, we need to stand up and voice our opposition to things that are hurting us."

Anyone with information on Mane's whereabouts can support the community by contacting police on 105 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

