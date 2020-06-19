Two Whangārei women who were tested for Covid-19 yesterday have returned negative results.

The Northland District Health Board confirmed this afternoon the two women had tested negative for the virus after they travelled north from Auckland on Wednesday.

One of the women from Whangārei had spent 14 days at the same Auckland quarantine facility as the two women who recently flew in from the UK and had travelled to Wellington to attend the funeral of their parent.

The second Whangārei woman to be tested had collected the quarantined woman, who was a family member, from the facility and drove north on Wednesday.

Speaking in the Northern Advocate today, Northland medical officer of health Dr José Ortega said it was a timely reminder to practise good hand hygiene, cover coughs and sneezes and if unwell with influenza-like symptoms, stay home.

Northland's first Covid-19 case was reported on March 17 and its 28th and last case on April 16.