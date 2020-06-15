The Bay of Islands Coastguard went to the rescue of a man who needed help for a "medical issue" aboard his yacht at Opunga Cove, in the Bay of Islands, in the early hours of Sunday morning. He was taken to Waitangi by Bay Rescue 11 just before 4am yesterday. His condition was not believed to be life threatening.

Chopper airlifts man after fall

A Northland man was airlifted to hospital after falling 4m from a bridge on private land into a creek.

The call for help came just after 10am yesterday when the man who was helping to free a truck stuck on a bridge slipped and fell, injuring his neck, on a property off Parapara Toetoe Rd, in the Far North. Mangonui Volunteer fire brigade, Coopers Beach St John and police were all called to the scene. Firefighters helped ambulance staff lift the man on a stretcher and carry him up a bank to the waiting rescue helicopter.

Sentencing for attack on police dog

A Whangārei man who plead guilty half way through a jury trial to stabbing a police dog is to be sentenced tomorrow.

Adam Tipene, 31, forestry worker from Onerahi, will be sentenced on numerous charges stemming from a police pursuit and then a fight in which Tipene stabbed a police dog twice in the head on December 22, 2018. During a jury trial earlier this year Tipene changed his mind and plead guilty to charges after the dog handler described the attack on his dog Caesar.

Tipene admitted charges of without lawful authority and without reasonable excuse intentionally wounded a police dog, assaulted a police officer to avoid arrest while unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failed to stop for police, entered a building in Parua Bay with intent to commit a crime with a knife, resisted a police officer, unlawfully took a $18,000 vehicle, and dangerous driving. On the same morning the trial started he had plead guilty to a charge of unlawful interference with a 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Name suppression continues

Name suppression was continued for a Kawakawa teenager when he appeared in court on Friday charged with assaulting a female at a party in Moerewa on June 7, where another teenager was fatally stabbed. The 18-year-old was to appear again yesterday, while the police investigation into the death of Krillan Koni Brown continues. Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to his death.

Court appearance - finally

A man who gave police the slip during a swoop on a Northland house in April has finally made his way to court. Luke Edmonds, 40, was initially wanted on a prison parole recall warrant. Yesterday he appeared in the Whangārei District Court and was remanded in custody to June 29.