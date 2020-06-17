Northland's beneficiaries are finding full-time employment through an innovative programme working in the region's aged-care sector.

The Radius EPEC Care cadet (Exceptional People providing Exceptional Care) programme, which would finish its inaugural year this month, offered beneficiaries an eight-week training and work placement course across 10 Northland rest homes.

Of the 42 cadets who had been through the programme in the past year, 29 had gained full-time employment, most of whom still work in the aged-care sector.

According to Immigration New Zealand, there are 33,000 caregivers employed in aged-care in New Zealand, with demand for workers expected to increase by between 50-75 per cent by 2026.

The eight-week programme was thought to be a first in New Zealand and was run from the Radius Rimu Park facility in Kamo.

The programme started with two weeks of professional development and healthy-living training, followed by one-week intensive clinical training at the Rimu Park facility.

Radius Rimu Park rest home cadets. Photo / Supplied

The following five weeks were split between professional development, computer skills and work experience, alongside aged-care professionals across different levels of care - such as dementia care and hospital care.

Most cadets gained employment before the programme finished. Cadet ages ranged from about 19 to 50.

The programme, which cost $144,900, was funded by the Ministry of Social Development, however, the total figure was not paid out if the cadets did not continue employment for a year following the programme.

"It just builds up your confidence to do this kind of work," current cadet June Jamieson said.

"It is special and being able to spend time with everybody in the group and with the residents in Radius, you do build a rapport with them."

Radius Rimu Park rest home cadets (from left) Chaance Hirawani, Karyn Dumper, June Jamieson, Teanna Tuhiwai and Rebekah Thomasson. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The cadets performed all the duties of a regular healthcare assistant in tandem with other computer training at NorthTec and the opportunity to gain NZQA qualifications.

Cadet Chaance Hirawani said the programme had taught her valuable skills, which she hoped to pass on to her whānau.

"I've been more motivated to come in every day, learning a lot of new things," she said.

"I get more compassionate and it's given me a lot of courage as well - to stand up in front of a lot of people and speak on behalf of all of us."

Karyn Dumper, who had been a cadet for all of three days, said she had always admired working with the elderly and hoped she could continue in the aged-care sector.

"It's all new to me but I'm feeling really confident about it all and feeling quite excited to learn."

Radius Rimu Park rest home residents Shirley Hand (left) and Valma Green. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Rest-home resident and keen gardener Shirley Hand had nothing but nice things to say of both the regular staff and those in the programme.

"The staff are just wonderful, they really are," she said.

"[It's hard], the work they do. It's not easy."

Resident Valma Green echoed Hand's comments and said those in the programme had formed special relationships with residents.

"This is my home and I'm very sociable so I enjoy all of [the staff] ... I know just about everybody."

Facility manager Norman Hamilton said the programme offered a chance of employment in the aged-care sector to those with limited work experience.

Radius Rimu Park rest home facility manager Norman Hamilton. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Normally, rest-home staff required two references and a police check before employment. In this case, MSD recommended people for the programme who would then be vetted by Hamilton and project co-ordinator Angela Popata before acceptance.

Hamilton said he was glad the programme supported the local economy as well as bringing potentially isolated members of the community together.

"When we bring them together as a group, what happens is there's a really strong group presence," he said.

"They look after each other's children, they socialise together through the course."

Cadet programme coordinator Angela Popata (left) and facility manager Norman Hamilton. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Popata, who was contracted to the programme through Exceptional People Empowering Communities Career Solutions, said attitude and desire were key for anyone in the programme.

"If the individual comes in and they've got a great attitude, they're ready to go, they've picked up the theory really quickly, we put them on the floor and they're doing exceptionally well - then it's up to me to find out where the jobs are."