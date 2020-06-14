

Whangārei residents are encouraged to be part of a ethnically diverse group that provides advice to promote a safe and vibrant district.

Nominations are open for 15 people from the multi-ethnic community to form the first-even Multi Ethnic Collective in Whangārei to act as an advisory group for agencies such as the Whangārei District Council, police, Multicultural Whangārei, Immigration NZ, and Office of Ethnic Communities.

In 2018, 23 per cent of Whangārei's population identified as not being of European ethnicity, and the district's multicultural society membership is set to increase as it becomes a more desirable place to live.

"Whangārei is vibrantly diverse and, since opening our doors in 2009, we have seen more and more ethnicities in Whangārei," Multicultural Whangārei manager Jessie Manney said.

"This advisory group will further give a voice to Whangārei's ethnic communities, and we are thrilled to be a part of it."

She said the advisory group would be able to draw from its ethnic experiences to inform agencies how Whangārei could be welcoming and best support the needs of diverse communities.

"The Multi Ethnic Collective will have utmost respect for Te Tiriti o Waitangi, particularly in understanding the difference between mana whenua and tangata whenua; and the role that mana whenua has in welcoming those to Whangārei," Manney said.

Senior Sergeant Rob Huys said Whangārei police were excited about the prospect of liaising more closely with its more diverse communities on a regular basis, and he looked forward to the opportunities and obvious benefits the collective would present.

The collective will meet bimonthly for two hours on the first Wednesday of the month.

Start date is to be confirmed.

People interested in being part of the collective are asked to complete a nomination form by July 1, 2020, by going on multiculturalwhangarei.co.nz.

Successful nominees will be appointed for one year initially with the right of renewal.

Members may also bring a support person along with them to meetings.