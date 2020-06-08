

As the country waits to go into Covid alert level 1 - with no restrictions on gathering numbers - a major music festival has confirmed it's coming to Northland in August when hundreds are expected to attend.

Good Vibes 2020 - one of the first major live tours in New Zealand following the Covid-19 pandemic - is going ahead this winter, on the same dates as announced earlier this year, with only minor changes to the billing.

The Good Vibes 2020 line-up features a who's who of New Zealand roots acts with L.A.B, Kora, Katchafire, Sons of Zion and Stan Walker, and will hit the road on July 17 and play in Whangārei, at McKay Stadium, Kensington, on August 8.

Other must-see acts on the bill include local legends Ardijah, Che Fu, Three Houses Down with up-and-coming sensations General Fiyah, Victor J Sefo, and Lomez Brown.

Advertisement

L.A.B headline all dates with the exception of Auckland, Hamilton and Porirua, where Kora will lead the charge.

However, due to international travel restrictions brought on by the global pandemic, Sons of Zion will replace Kolohe Kai across all shows except Auckland and Whangārei where Stan Walker will take to the stage.

Tickets are on sale now from www.goodvibesfestival.co.nz

Meanwhile, Th' Dudes - Th' Bliss Tour, which was due to play at the Kensington stadium in April, before being postponed due to the lockdown, will now go ahead on November 28.

Touring for the first time without founding member Ian Morris, Th' Dudes - Peter Urlich, Dave Dobbyn, Lez White and Bruce Hambling - will be joined by Ian's brother, Rikki Morris, who was the original sound engineer for the group.