The left lane from Porowini Ave to Maunu Rd, in Whangārei, will reopen today from 6am. This lane is left-turn only.

The rest of this intersection remains closed until the end of June to allow further strengthening work under the old bridge.

The work is almost finished but Whangārei District Council said they couldn't allow traffic on the bridge until the strengthening work is complete.

Porowini Ave is open for business and can be accessed from Tarewa Rd.

Zero new Covid-19 cases

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand for 14 days in a row.

There is still one active case, which would be declared recovered at least 10 days after the onset of symptoms and 48 hours after their symptoms ended, director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said at yesterday's briefing.

The combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1504, the Ministry of Health said today.

The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1481.

Coffee group catch-up online

Multicultural Whangārei is starting up its Rural Network Virtual Coffee Group on Sunday.

The group is for migrants or newcomer to the rural area so they can connect with others in the rural area and share their experience and interests.

The online Zoom coffee group runs every Sunday from 10am to 11am.

For enquiries and registration contact maria@multiculturalwhangarei.co.nz or phone (09) 430 0571

Best in show

As the country waits to move into Covid-19 alert level 1, events are starting to get booked again in Northland.

Kitchen Chaos!, A Rollicking Entertainment production, will be touring the country next month and has a show in Whangārei.

It's billed as a fabulously funny fiasco from the team that brought you The Messy Magic Adventure. When magic is accidentally let loose in the kitchen, everything is turned topsy-turvy. The audience must help sensible Spray and naughty Wipe bake a very special cake before it's too late, as their kitchen gets messier and messier.

Circus, slapstick and magic combine and it's suitable for children aged 3+ and their grown-ups, with Q and A or workshop available after each performance.

It's on Monday, July 13, from 2pm at Riverbank Centre, Reyburn House Lane. Book at www.whangareitheatrecompany.org.nz

Cop joins Northland patrol

Northland has one new police officer after the latest graduation from the police college.

Fifty-seven new cops completed their training at the Royal New Zealand Police College (RNZPC) on Thursday, navigating an unusual pathway to their graduation.

Their 16-week course became 18 weeks, interrupted by COVID-19 alert level 4 and 3 restrictions that saw them deployed to their home districts and working in a variety of police roles while managing online learning.

One of the new officers has been assigned to Northland.

Correction

A brief on page 3 in yesterday's Northern Advocate had the incorrect headline on it. The brief - headed Murder Charge - was concerning Kaikohe man Aige Shakur Valintine Adlam-Kiro, 22, who had pleaded not guilty to a manslaughter charge in the High Court in Whangārei.

The Northern Advocate apologises for the error, which occurred during the sub-editing process.

A homicide investigation was launched after police were called to the corner of Heke and Hongi streets in Kaikohe around 8.45pm on February 24, this year after reports of a gun being fired. Officers found 17-year-old Tawhirimatea Leevi Jershon Tahere near a vehicle in a critical condition. He died on the way to hospital.