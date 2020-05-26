A four car crash near Whangārei could be a sign for drivers to slow down in wet weather.

Police said the crash happened on Ngunguru Rd about 8.45am today during heavy rain.

Officers were still on scene an hour later to keep traffic flowing and it appeared all vehicles would have to be towed.

St John Ambulance were also called.

There was a single vehicle crash reported to police only minutes earlier when it appeared a vehicle lost control at the Port Marsden Highway roundabout on State Highway 1.

The driver was not seriously injured.