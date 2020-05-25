A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash in the northern Bay of Islands yesterday. The accident occurred in the settlement of Te Tii, north of Kerikeri, about 3.30pm. The rider was unresponsive and bleeding heavily from the face after the crash. St John Ambulance, Kerikeri Fire Brigade, police and the Northland Rescue Helicopter responded. The helicopter landed at nearby Whitiora Marae. At edition time yesterday, more than two hours after the accident, medics were still working to stabilise the patient. The police Serious Crash Unit is investigating.



Candidate named

Mark Cameron has been selected as ACT's candidate for Northland for the 2020 general election. Mark is a 48-year-old dairy farmer from Ruawai, Northland. He's lived and farmed around the Northland region for 30 years. He has a partner, Jodie, and three children. "I'm standing for ACT because I feel the rural sector has been let down by successive governments of both major parties. The last two years have been particularly insulting to the rural community. Now that we have been given back some respect through the Covid-19 crisis, I'd like to see that respect materialise in a better go for farmers in government policy," Cameron said.

Infant allegedly assaulted

A 2-week-old baby was reported to be stable after being taken to Whangārei Hospital in a serious condition on Saturday. Police said the baby was allegedly assaulted while being held by the mother at a property near Horeke, about 3pm. By Sunday morning the baby was reported to be stable. Police are continuing to investigate.



Drunk driver caught

Thanks to the efforts of an off-duty officer they stopped a man allegedly nearly five times over the breath alcohol limit from getting behind the wheel. Northland police said the officer had just finished their shift at Whangārei station on Friday night when they noticed an allegedly heavily intoxicated person attempting to get into his vehicle and drive. The off-duty member alerted colleagues still on duty and managed to keep the driver at the scene until another officer arrived. A 20-year-old is due to appear in court next month for excess breath alcohol.

Kaitaia Lotto luck

Pak'nSave in Kaitaia was one of six outlets that sold a lucky Lotto Second Division ticket worth $38,851. The First Division was won by three punters from Auckland and Tauranga who each won $333,333 in Saturday's line draw. Strike Four was also won by a player from Dunedin who took home $300,000 while Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $7 million. The winning Lotto numbers were 10, 12, 14, 28, 32, and 35, with Bonus 28 and Powerball number 8.



Rubbish fire

Firefighters extinguished an unattended fire on a pile of rubbish before it spread on to kikuyu grass. Whangārei Heads firefighters were called to the rubbish fire in a paddock about 11am on Saturday and turned up to find no one in attendance. Fire chief Paul MacDonald said the paddock had long kikuyu grass with no one in attendance at the fire that could have easily spread.