Four people were taken to hospital after a head-on collision in Whangārei yesterday. Police, NZ Fire and Emergency and St John were called to Dave Cullen Drive about 11am. Sergeant Tai Patrick said the crash victims were all wearing seatbelts and St John took them to hospital. Both cars were towed.

Lotto winner

A lucky Northland Lotto online player has come away a second division winner after this weekend's draw.

Eleven Lotto players each won $20,487 with Lotto Second Division. The winning numbers were 10, 15, 20, 26, 31, 34 and bonus 5.

Motorcycle fatality

One person has died after a motorcycle crash near Kaiwaka, Northland.

Emergency services were called to the Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd, shortly before 12.30pm on Friday. A police spokesperson said the victim died at the scene.

Rubbish service

Full rubbish and recycling services will resume at the Far North District Council's refuse transfer stations under level 2, including the acceptance of plastic containers, aluminium cans and tins. However, vehicle and customer numbers will be restricted and social distancing applies. Contact tracing is also required. Kerbside recycling collections will start again today.