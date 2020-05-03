A Northland Lotto player is won of eight lucky punters who will be celebrating after each winning $19,862 with Lotto Second Division on Saturday. The winning Northland ticket was a MyLotto player and the other winning tickets were sold in Auckland, Waikato, Hastings, Manawatu-Whanganui, Cantebury and Southland. The lucky player from Southland also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $30,337. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $8m. Strike Four also rolled over and will be $600,000 on Wednesday. The numbers for Saturday's draw were 06, 07, 09, 22, 24, 38 with bonus ball 39 and Powerball 04.



RMA fast-tracked

The Government has announced a law change that will fast track eligible development and infrastructure projects under the Resource Management Act as part of its Covid-19 rebuild plan. Environment Minister David Parker said the kinds of projects that would benefit from quicker consenting included roading, walking and cycling, rail, housing, sediment removal from silted rivers and estuaries, new wetland construction, flood management works, and projects to prevent landfill erosion. The changes were approved by cabinet last week and new legislation is expected to be passed in June. The fast-track process is designed as a short-term intervention to help with economic recovery from Covid-19 and the legislation will be repealed in two years. Existing Treaty of Waitangi settlements will be upheld, as will sustainable management and existing RMA national direction.



"Irresponsible" rumours

The Mental Health Foundation says it is deeply disappointed to see a rumour circulating that there has been a dramatic increase in suicides in New Zealand over the lockdown period. The foundation's chief executive Shaun Robinson said there is no truth to the rumour which he called "totally irresponsible". He said while mental health workers, police and other people are an integral part of New Zealand's suicide prevention efforts, individuals would not be able to give an accurate picture of national suicides. Robinson said the foundation was particularly worried about the impact these rumours will have on people who are currently vulnerable to suicide. He encouraged anyone who sees the rumour to refrain from sharing or publishing it, even if it is to correct the information.

*If you need to talk to someone you can free call or text 1737 to chat with a trained counsellor. They're available 24/7.

