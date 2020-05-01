

A Whangārei group producing harmony-laden children's folk music have been named as finalists in the New Zealand Children's Music Awards.

Little Ripples, comprising parents and teachers Emily and Sam Benge, are in the running for Best Children's Music Video for their song titled Read to Me.

The Children's Music Awards celebrate the storytellers, the rhymers, the singers and groovers who write and perform the songs that ignite a love for music in New Zealand children.

Emily and Sam felt a need to create music that speaks to the unique experiences of children growing up in Aotearoa, and to connect with the hearts of the people raising them.

Little Ripples' Sam and Emily Benge. Photo / Supplied

Their sweet harmonies paired with the ukulele, guitar and double bass create a soulful heartwarming sound that promotes connection and wellbeing.

Their self-titled 2018 debut album returned a flood of reports from happy listeners nationwide, and opened the way for their recent release Rise and Fall in December last year.

"Listening to Little Ripples' sweet harmonies is like being rocked in a hammock on a warm and breezy afternoon. Their fresh, rootsy sound tickles my soul. Each song a gorgeous message for children - and a comfort to the elders' inner child," Robin Grille, psychologist and author, said.

Meanwhile, New Zealand children's music maker Levity Beet said he gets a sense of peace and relief listening to Little Ripples.

"They are putting great songwriting and highly skilled musicianship into their productions and helping grow young minds and bodies through exposure to quality heartfelt music."

Other finalists in the best music video category include Chris Sanders for Tahi Tahi Tahi Ambulance Song, Ben Sinclair and Jeremy Dillon for Tony the Tiny Pony, and The Nukes - regular visitors to Northland - for Worms.

Winners will be announced later this month at a special virtual awards ceremony.