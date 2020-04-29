

A theft-hit Northland youth training charity has been heartened by offers to replace its stolen rescue boat and outboard motor.

The 3.8m inflatable tender, complete with custom-built lockers, life vests and a Yamaha outboard, was stolen from the tall ship R Tucker Thompson on the night of April 21 during the level 4 lockdown.

Bolt cutters were used to cut through a chain while the vessel was tied up at Opua wharf.

The tall ship is operated by a trust which provides youth development voyages.

Trust executive director Jane Hindle said news of the theft had sparked a lot of feedback and ''some lovely comments''.

The trust had also been contacted by Yamaha New Zealand, which had offered a new outboard motor, and by Totara Parklands Ltd, a firm working on housing developments in Whangārei, which had offered to pay for a new tender.

The tender and outboard, which would cost about $20,000 to replace, were insured but the excess was significant.

If the insurance claim was accepted Totara Parklands' offer wouldn't be needed so Hindle had asked if the company would sponsor youth placements on the vessel instead. They had agreed, she said.

Mark Holland, of Totara Parklands, said he and his colleagues were keen sailors and wanted to give something back to the community.

Northlanders are urged to keep an eye out for the stolen tender, which is one of only two or three Naiad boats in the Bay of Islands. It is grey with "Naiad 3.8" on each side.