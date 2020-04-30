

The four winners of Northland Regional Council's Tū i te ora Scholarship programme have been announced.

Courtney Sanson from Tautoro, Katherine (Katarina) Tautuhi from Kaipara, Huia Webby from Whangārei and Zane Williams from Whangārei are the winners of the scholarship which aims to support students studying or training in areas that align with the council's focus and mission of "working together to create a healthy environment, strong economy and resilient communities".

READ MORE:

• Whangārei students receive Prime Minister's Scholarships

• Budding Northland neurosurgeon wins $20k scholarship

• Scholarships awarded to 21 Whangārei dancers

• Scholarship set up to honour Northlander Dion Hodder

Northland Regional Council deputy chairman Justin Blaikie said although the scholarships were an existing initiative and applications had closed before the Government introduced its Covid-19 pandemic response, they would hopefully be of even more practical value to recipients given the impact the pandemic was having on tertiary studies.

Advertisement

"The winners have now been informed and regional councillors have been briefed on their success. My fellow councillors and I congratulate them and acknowledge the very important role they – and indeed all those who applied or are engaged in tertiary studies – will have to play in our region's collective future."

The scholarships also aim to build Māori capacity within Te Tai Tokerau and provide opportunities for further education, with two earmarked for Māori who whakapapa to Northland.

Applications closed in mid-February with 72 applications, three-quarters of which were from Māori who whakapapa to Te Tai Tokerau.

Over recent weeks – including as the country moved into level 4 lockdown – those applications had been reviewed by a four-strong selection panel which met remotely earlier this month to carry out judging.

Blaikie says the panel was unanimous in its selection of the four winners, who represent a diverse range of backgrounds and career study paths.

Sanson has a Bachelor of Science (Earth Sciences) going on to Masters of Environmental Sciences at the University of Waikato, focusing on water quality.

Tautuhi has a Bachelor of Mātauranga Māori with a focus on environmental issues within Tai Tokerau. She is studying towards a Masters of Indigenous Studies at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi with a focus on Māori worldview of Te Ao Tūroa, the environment.

Webby is studying a Bachelor of Science majoring in marine at Victoria University of Wellington.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Williams is studying a Bachelor of AgriCommerce at Massey University.