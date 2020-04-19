Today we will learn if we can move from level 4 lockdown to level 3.

Last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern outlined what that might look like for Kiwis , and it seems life won't be hugely different. We will have a few more freedoms - such as being able to go surfing or expand our bubble slightly. Some schools will even open, though parents are still being urged to keep the kids home if they can.

More businesses will be able start operating again, provided they can do so safely. An economy that has been slowing will, hopefully, start to look a little brighter.

Whatever the Government announces today we show our resilience.

A move to level 3 would give us all the signal that it has all been worth it and we've done good, something we will all be glad to hear.

According to Google data, Kiwis have been sticking to the rules and in the first week of lockdown Northlanders topped the country with the biggest decline in people visiting parks (87 per cent). In the same period, our region was second equal (beaten only by Otago) for the proportion of people staying home.

But this has taken its toll. Ask people what they miss most, and what they would like to do when they emerge from lockdown (level status allowing) and they mention the simple things: getting a haircut, enjoying some fish and chips, being able to drive to the beach for a walk, visiting (and hugging) family and friends, indulging in a little travel.

When we can once again do all, or some of these things, is still unclear. For many of those deemed to be at risk in our communities, it is even less certain how or when things will change.

Hopefully at level 3 many of us can bring those folk into our bubbles, to help alleviate a little of this worry.

These Covid-19 restrictions have been a great leveller, and have revealed our human frailties and vulnerabilities.

With luck at 4pm today we will receive the news we all want to hear. But if not, we have great resilience and will carry on until we do.