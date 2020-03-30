$32,000 Lotto winner

Northland might be in lockdown, but one resident has a reason to smile after winning more than $32,000 with Lotto on Saturday night. The ticket, sold via MyLotto in Northland, was among four nationally that each won $32,049 with Lotto Second Division in Saturday's Lotto draw. The winning numbers were 2, 3, 19, 35, 37 and 39, with the bonus number 23 and Powerball number 10. Powerball has jackpotted and will be worth $8 million on Wednesday. During the Covid-19 lockdown, players can still buy tickets online at www.mylotto.co.nz. Lotto NZ counters in retail stores are closed until the lockdown has been lifted.

No power outage

Northpower has cancelled a planned electricity outage in the Raumanga area – High St, Manuka Place, Collingwood St and the surrounding area – originally scheduled for this Friday. Northpower teams will be in the area working on the undergrounding of ducts but there will be no outage. Northpower asks that people stay well clear of crews and follow Covid 19 self-distancing rules at all times. Northpower has now delayed all non-essential maintenance on its electricity network in Kaipara and Whangarei due to the Covid-19 crisis. Lines crews will be completing only essential repairs throughout the Covid-19 response, with a focus on small targeted outages, to avoid larger unplanned ones.

Epidemic committee meets

As the only registered medical practitioner in Parliament and Deputy Chairman of the Health Select Committee, Whangārei MP Shane Reti is one of the 11 people in the new Epidemic Response Committee in Parliament. The committee was established on March 25 to consider and report to the House on matters relating to the Government's management of the Covid-19 epidemic. It will have its first meeting today and will be shown live. The livestream will be on the Parliament website, on the Epidemic Response Committee's dedicated page www.parliament.nz/en/pb/sc/scl/epidemic-response/ or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NZParliament/.

Musicians call for support

MusicHelpsLive launched yesterday to support New Zealand's live music industry which has been left devastated by Covid-19. In the past month live music has been cancelled en masse throughout the country. New Zealand musicians and those who work behind the scenes are facing an uncertain future. MusicHelpsLive has been set up to specifically support people and organisations facing hardship due to Covid-19. It aims to raise $2 million dollars to see Kiwi music people through the coming winter. MusicHelpsLive is calling on New Zealanders to visit www.musichelpslive.co.nz to make a donation or find other ways to support the live music industry.