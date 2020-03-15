The 5th annual Whangārei Sculpture Symposium is under way.
There is live sculpture work going on where the public can watch and interact with 20 working artists as they sculpture their individual pieces.
The symposium, at Hihiaua Peninsula until March 19, is a collaboration of ideas and a sharing of skills between the artists that enables them to further develop their artistic practice.
Blocks of Oamaru limestone and wood are meticulously moulded, requiring intensive labour from morning to night.
The theme for this year is "journey", based on first encounters, exploring and navigating.
It's inspired by the 250th anniversary of the voyage of the Endeavour captained by James Cook, which commemorates his exploration of our coast.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to watch the artists at work.