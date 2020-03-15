The 5th annual Whangārei Sculpture Symposium is under way.

There is live sculpture work going on where the public can watch and interact with 20 working artists as they sculpture their individual pieces.

The symposium, at Hihiaua Peninsula until March 19, is a collaboration of ideas and a sharing of skills between the artists that enables them to further develop their artistic practice.

Blocks of Oamaru limestone and wood are meticulously moulded, requiring intensive labour from morning to night.

The theme for this year is "journey", based on first encounters, exploring and navigating.

It's inspired by the 250th anniversary of the voyage of the Endeavour captained by James Cook, which commemorates his exploration of our coast.

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte went along to watch the artists at work.

Fine artist Paul Olsen shows event co-ordinator Lenny Murupaenga his wood sculpture.

Malcolm West works on his limestone sculpture which depicts a discarded ice cream to show that we have a throw-away society.

Jocelyn Pratt is working with paradise stone. Her sculpture shows seed pods to represent the growth of ideas.

Trisha Fisk's work shows leaves, sprouts and flames to signify protection and regeneration in the natural world.

Terice Pomare is relishing his first sculpture symposium. He is self taught and started making 21st keys for whanau and friends.