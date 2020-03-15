It was tough battle between police and lawyers, but at the end of the day — and the short course — the Police Search and Rescue team came first.

The team was among six that took on the Whangārei South Rotary Club's Fire Engine Pull Fundraiser in central Whangārei on Saturday that saw a race to pull a fire engine down James St.

Organiser Tony Savage, from Whangārei South Rotary said three police teams took part, but the S&R team was the best, coming first.

They came in just ahead of the team from Webb Ross McNab Kilpatrick lawyers.

Hundreds of people lined the streets to watch all the action, with all money raised gong to St John.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along too.

The Super Troopers (police) team, from left, Karlee-J Paraha, Covene Marsh, Donna Cumming, Courtney Sandiland, Steve Jesen and Anne Tau front.

The Hikurangi Haulers team cheer on the "Super Troopers" team as they get underway.