No phone, wear your seatbelt and drive slowly on slippery roads.

These were some of the important road safety messages printed boldly on colourful posters made by the children at Whau Valley School.

In the last 10 months three children from the Whangārei school have died in road accidents, and Whangārei constable Steve Brown wanted to do something to get safety messages across to kids.

"I was present when the headmaster had to tell the staff about the two Whau Valley kids who passed away in the crash in Whananaki a couple weekends ago.

"That made me think that was three in [ten months] that they'd had from the school. I thought what can I do to get a message across to the kids and I thought a poster competition."

At a special assembly on Friday, Whangārei police visited the school and gave out special prizes - including a Kmart voucher, pizza vouchers, chocolate and instant cameras - for the children's hard work.

Brown said getting kids to understand road safety messages was important as prevention was better than cure.

"Most road accidents are preventable, if not all, and if it stops with the kids, if we can start to educate them at a young age about not using your phone, or always wearing your seatbelt, and stop major road trauma then it's a win-win," he said.

Whangārei constable Steve Brown hands out prizes to Whau Valley School children answering road safety questions. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Brown said they also encouraged the children to challenge whānau when they were doing something wrong - like using the phone while driving, or not wearing seatbelts.

"I think parents are more likely to listen to the kids than they would be to pay attention to a sign on the side of the highway that says 'always wear your seatbelts'."

The two top prize winners of the competition were 10-year-olds Hayzle George and Charlize McRae.

Charlize's poster had the important message "wear your seatbelt" and Hayzle's read "no phones".

"If you go to an accident you could get hurt and then fly through the windshield if you're not wearing your seatbelt," Charlize said.

"When people are on their phones they aren't watching the road. If they don't watch the road they might have an accident," Hayzle said.

Brown said Speedy Signs will print the girls' posters on stand alone shop signs so students can take it out when they patrol the crossing.

Brown said adults should follow the advice of the children's messages, particularly driving past schools.

"Just be conscious that you are outside the school so you need to be even more careful than you would on the normal road. Kids, especially the smaller ones, might not understand the road code as much as the older kids do and may run between cars," he said.