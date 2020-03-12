

The recovery of a diver's body at Awahoa Bay, 30km east of Whangārei, has earned Whangārei Heads Volunteer Surf Life Saving Patrol an award.

The efforts of the volunteer surf lifeguards have seen them take third place in the BP Rescue of the Month competition for January.

Just after midday on January 27, SurfCom was alerted by Coastguard Northern Region that a member of the public had called to report that their dive partner had not resurfaced at Awahoa.

John-Michael Swannix, spokesman for the Whangārei Heads surf club, said their crew were contacted at 12.15pm and patrol captain Lindsay Hill made the call to respond with an IRB.

Advertisement

He took with him senior lifeguard and club captain Josh Maxwell, leaving deputy patrol captain Nicola Howes in charge of the patrol.

Kyran Gillespie was operating the Bream Bay rescue jet ski that day and responded from Ruakākā.

At 12.44pm, Hill and Maxwell arrived at Kauri Mountain in the IRB and were asked to do a shoreline search north to Awahoa Bay.

Gillespie went straight to Awahoa Bay and coastguards on scene asked him to do a drift search.

Just after 1pm the body of the missing man was found.

READ MORE:

• Far North Surf Rescue Club wins Rescue of the Year

• Life is a beach: lifesavers patrol our west coast beaches

• Northland surf lifesavers excel: Four gongs at regional awards

• Whangārei Heads one of 10 most dangerous patrolled beaches in New Zealand

Swannix said Maxwell, Hill and Gillespie did a great job in the challenging circumstances.



"Coastguard also commended the lifeguards' care and professionalism while searching for and dealing with the deceased patient."

Because of the distance from the club, the IRB crew and jet ski operator had to think ahead about the amount of fuel they had, the search and rescue gear they were bringing and also about taking a cell phone in a wet bag as a second communications link in case the surf radio network was patchy that far from the club.

Advertisement

"The decisions made by the lifeguards, in particular Lindsay as patrol captain, were text book in their execution. It meant Surf Life Saving was able to make a big contribution to the unfolding SAR operation, while minimising the exposure of junior lifeguards to a traumatic incident," Swannix said.

The surf lifeguards involved will be recognised with a $200 BP gift voucher for their club.