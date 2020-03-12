Northland's total fire ban could be lifted as early as the middle of next week if a forecast deep low brings a major dump of rain.

Northland principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor said it was likely the total ban would be replaced by a restricted fire season once the predicted severe weather passed through next week.

In a restricted fire season permits were still required for any outdoor fire, but permits were free and easy to obtain so there was no excuse for not having one, he said.

Until then, however, the total ban still applied and firefighters would respond to any sign of smoke.

The Kerikeri Fire Brigade sent two appliances to a large, illegal rubbish fire at Oromahoe on Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze is understood to have measured about 10m by 20m and had started spreading into grass.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent three officers to the scene but all residents in the area denied having lit it and blamed their neighbours instead.

This season's fire restrictions were introduced on November 26 and raised to a total ban on January 13.

Major fires during the ban so far include one at Paihia on March 1 which threatened 10 homes and forced half a dozen to be evacuated. The investigation is continuing but a beach campfire is thought to have been the cause.

• Go to checkitsalright.nz to apply for a permit or check the current fire season status.