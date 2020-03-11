Graduates march

More than 400 NorthTec students are expected to march through Whangārei on Friday as they celebrate graduation day. There are 416 eligible graduates from 42 diploma, degree and graduate diploma programmes in a range of areas from arts, writing, and cookery, to agribusiness management, te reo, tourism and travel, and nursing. The procession will start from Cafler Park about 1pm.

Environmental awards

Time is running out for Northland's environmental champions to put their names forward to be recognised for the work they do to protect and enhance the region's environment.

The Northland Regional Council's 2020 Environmental Awards are designed to recognise and celebrate kaitiakitanga in action and highlight the "can-do" attitudes and remarkable contributions – many of them behind the scenes – that help our environment thrive. The inaugural awards were held last year attracting more than 90 nominations for eight award categories covering a broad range of environmental enhancement projects and activities. Nominations for this year's awards close March 22. Entries and nominations can be made via www.nrc.govt.nz/environmentalawards.

Library services

The Far North's six district libraries will temporarily close or reduce services later this month while systems are upgraded to join kōtui, a nationwide library management and search service. From March 26, the libraries will become part of a consortium of 40 libraries nationwide using kōtui. System upgrades required to join the new system will require some to close this month. Between March 21 and 25, Procter, Kaikohe and Paihia libraries will be closed, while Kaitaia, Kawakawa and Kaeo libraries will offer reduced services. During the upgrade none of the libraries will loan items, and it will not be possible to renew items, request new items or pay overdue fees. Libraries providing reduced services will allow customers to browse books, magazines and newspapers, use photocopy services, and make use of public computers and Wi-Fi.

Cars and bikes on show

Hikurangi Auto Madness will be held on Sunday in what's billed as a great day out with the family to check out awesome cars and bikes while supporting a great cause. Entry is by donation and all money raised goes to the Hikurangi Fire Brigade. There will be classic and modern cars, bikes, and stationary engines, with prizes for best dressed and best hairdo.

The event will be on Hikurangi School field on Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Last year there were more than 300 cars and 30 motorcycles, and organisers hope for even more on Sunday.

Mussel quota

The Te Puna Mātaitai Reserve in the Bay of Islands will be closed to the take of green-lip, blue and black mussels from March 23 after the Ministry for Primary Industries introduced a new bylaw. This decision follows a consultation last year after tangata tiaki/kaitiaki saw a decline in mussel populations in the past few years. This new bylaw aims to help restore the mussel beds and ensure the sustainability of the sacred kūtai population.

Dam repairs

Urgent repairs at the Whau Valley Dam were completed yesterday morning. Whangārei District Council had asked the public to further reduce water use on Tuesday evening after problems with a pipe in the dam. To repair the faulty pipe, council had to drain one of the tanks at the Whau Valley treatment plant. Water restrictions are back to Level 2 now.