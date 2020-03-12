A fire siren criticised for its volume and ''World War II technology'' is still the most effective way of alerting volunteer firefighters to an emergency, the Far North's fire boss says.

Kerikeri man David Stringer has been campaigning to have the siren silenced for months but a high number of callouts in recent weeks, caused by crashes and drought-related fires, was the final straw for the retired planning consultant.

''I've lived in Kerikeri and put up with the noise for 23 years, but now I've had a gutsful,'' he said.

Whenever the siren went off people nearby couldn't work, church services stopped, and old ladies ran away with hands over their ears, he said.

The sound reflected off nearby buildings, giving passers-by a "double whammy".

Stringer said the racket made his severe tinnitus, a ringing in the ears, even worse.

''I fully support the fire brigade, but not when they use that alarm. This is 2020. We have new technology that's 100 per cent reliable and we have two cellphone networks, both of which have backups — so why are they still using this World War II technology in an urban centre?''

Fire and Emergency NZ Muriwhenua area manager Wipari Henwood said he realised the siren was loud, but it had to be heard by volunteers right across the CBD.

The brigade was taking the complaint seriously, however, and held a meeting on Monday evening to discuss the issue.

He was considering getting the volume measured and a member of the public had offered to carry out a survey of residents and nearby businesses.

Henwood said the brigade also used pagers and cellphones to alert the volunteers but the siren was more effective, especially during the day.

The deputy fire chief, for example, attended most call-outs but worked in an engineering workshop where he couldn't have his phone and pager on him at all times — and even if he did, he wouldn't always hear them over the workshop noise.

He could, however, hear the siren, and if he didn't his workmates alerted him.

''I don't know if the alternatives are as effective but we will consider them. We are trying to find middle ground,'' Henwood said.

''The guys and girls do a fantastic job at Kerikeri. They have one of the quickest response rates in Northland, especially during the day, and the siren contributes to that.''

Many towns around New Zealand still used fire sirens. The only station in the Far North without one was Paihia, where a new station was built in 2013 without a siren because of the town's busy tourist trade.

Stringer has also complained to the Far North District Council.

A spokesman told the Advocate that, given the intermittent nature of the siren and the vital public service it performed, the council would not be investigating further.

''It is also worth noting that the council has received only one complaint about the siren volume so this is not a widely shared concern,'' he said.

The brigade's call-out rate, currently around 300 a year, is going up as the population grows and the volunteers are increasingly called on to help smaller brigades in surrounding areas. The number of call-outs to medical events and crashes has also risen dramatically in recent years.

Kerikeri's siren is not used at night.