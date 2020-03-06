

Owners of a Whangarei dairy were left terrified after they were robbed of cash and cigarettes by a man wielding a gun.

They were shaken by the ordeal and declined to speak to the Northern Advocate.

Police were at the Meadow Park Cres dairy in Tikipunga shortly after reports of the robbery on Thursday about 6pm.

Detective Sergeant John Clayton said two people went into the dairy, one armed with a firearm.

"The firearm has been presented at the owners and an unknown amount of cash and cigarettes have been stolen," Clayton said.

A distinctive single-cab ute with large silver ferns painted on both doors was used in the robbery and yesterday police were calling for sightings of the vehicle

The 1999 Mazda Bounty ute, with registration number YK8043, was stolen from Opua on February 25.

Police believe the stolen ute was driven from Boundary Rd, into Meadow Park Cres, before it stopped outside the dairy.

The two people have then got back into the ute and turned right on to Kiripaka Rd.

"It's a very distinctive ute with the two silver ferns and no tray on the back."

No one was injured in the robbery but police are concerned about the risk to the public because a firearm was used, Clayton said.

The robbery comes a day before the Government announced $1.9 million in additional funding for fog cannons in dairies, liquor stores and petrol stations.

Fog cannons release dense fog when triggered and only seconds after a cannon is activated a robber or burglar is blinded and confused, cannot see and will usually retreat because they don't want to get caught in the fog.

Fog cannons had already been installed in 523 premises including 28 in Northland.

The non-violent but explosive action will create a barrier between staff, goods and offenders.

An estimated 470 retail businesses across the country will be eligible for the security measure.

Police Minister Stuart Nash said the funding meant business owners would pay no more than $250 for fog cannons that normally cost $4000.

The extra money comes from the Proceeds of Crime Fund.

Anyone with information about the ute or people associated with it should contact Detective Beckett at Whangārei police station on 09 430 4500 or Crimestoppers anonymously 0800 555 111.