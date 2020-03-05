The woman who died in a crash on State Highway 10 near Mangonui on Tuesday was 34-year-old Bonnie Rogers of Nelson. She was the front-seat passenger in a hatchback involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Triton ute on a bend just south of Oparihi Rd which also left her 37-year-old partner seriously injured. He was taken to Kaitaia Hospital. The couple had been holidaying in Northland. The driver and sole occupant of the ute, which flipped on to its roof, received minor injuries. The Doubtless Bay man was taken directly to Kaitaia police station for questioning. A police spokeswoman said an investigation into the crash was ongoing.



Rain brings little relief

This week's rain has given the region's weary firefighters a brief respite but doesn't mean the Northland-wide fire ban will be lifted — and high fire risk is likely to return as early as next week. Northland principal rural fire officer Myles Taylor said the rain would briefly reduce the fire risk, but once wind and high temperatures returned next week the fire danger would quickly rise.

Two youths sought

A 17-year-old youth has been charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police after a pursuit down Kerikeri Inlet Rd. Senior Sergeant Peter Robinson, of Mid North police, said officers tried to stop a car without a front number plate driving on Kerikeri Rd about 11pm on Tuesday. The driver fled down Inlet Rd and no-exit Edmonds Rd before pulling into a driveway. Two passengers fled on foot but the driver was apprehended. Checks revealed the car was stolen. Inquiries were continuing to find the two other youths.

Shop local floated

The Kaitaia Business Association is considering a winter Shopping Local campaign to encourage customers to spend in the town rather than online or elsewhere. It is gauging support for a campaign within the business community.

Rehab clinic opens doors

Kaikohe's new drug and alcohol recovery hub and support clinic will be officially opened at 10am on Monday, with an open invitation to the public. The clinic will be staffed by volunteers from 10am to 3pm Monday to Friday.

Assault charges

A 49-year-old man charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and one of dangerous driving after a confrontation with residents at Whatuwhiwhi on February 23 appeared before the Kaitaia District Court on Friday. He was remanded on bail without plea, to live at an address at Whatuwhiwhi, and will appear again on March 20.