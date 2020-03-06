

Whangārei motorists can expect delays on Mill Rd from Monday when Whangārei District Council starts four stages of repairs on the street that could last until November.

The $2 million roading project will start with kerb, channel and drainage improvements as well as new footpaths, on the section of Mill Rd between Brighton Rd and Whareora Rd on Monday.

This is expected to take three months and once complete work will begin on the section of Mill Rd between Nixon St and the Bank St/Manse St intersection.

Traffic will still be able to travel in both directions during the road works, however there will still be some delays as traffic management and a 30km/h speed limit will be in place, Council capital works and procurement manager Greg Monteith said.

Drivers should consider using alternative routes or allow for extra time to complete their journey, Monteith said.

"Some service relocations and road crossings will be done at night to minimise disruption to drivers but the majority of the work needs to be done in daylight because of its complexity and the close proximity of residents to the road," he said.

"The Mill Rd roading project is a significant investment on one of the main arterial routes into the city. We are also taking the opportunity to renew old infrastructure, future proofing the road, ready to serve us well for the next 25 years."

Monteith said rebuilding and resealing the road is scheduled for the later part of the year.

Rebuilding and sealing of Mill Rd, above, between Brighton Rd and Whareora Rd will start in September, the third of four stages of roadworks on Mill Rd that start on Monday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Mill Rd Roading Project Timeline (weather dependent):

■ Stage 1 – Kerb, channel and footpath replacement and drainage improvements between Brighton Rd and Whareora Rd. The work is expected to take three months to complete. March through to June.

■ Stage 2 - Kerb, channel and footpath replacement and drainage improvements between Mill Rd/Nixon St intersection and Bank St/Manse St intersection. The work is expected to take two months to complete. June through to August.

■ Stage 3 – Rebuilding and sealing of the road between Brighton Rd and Whareora Rd. This work is expected to take around six weeks to complete. September and October.

■ Stage 4 – Rebuilding and sealing of the road between Mill Rd/Nixon St intersection and Bank St/Manse St intersection.This work is expected to take around seven weeks to complete during October and November.