COASTAL WATER RESTRICTIONS

All non-essential use of water from bores, springs streams and lakes is banned in the following areas:

Whangārei District

Ngunguru, Tutukaka, Matapōuri, Whangaumu Bay, Kowharewa Bay, Church Bay, Pataua North and South, Bland Bay, Ōākura, Teal Bay, Moureeses Bay, Sandy Bay, Taiharuru Bay, Whananaki, Woolleys Bay.

Far North District

Russell/Tapeka, Taipā, Coopers Beach/Cable Bay/Mangonui, Taūpo Bay, Tauranga Bay, Matauri Bay, Te Ngaere Bay.

■ In these areas water use is limited to reasonable household needs and stock welfare needs. Water cannot be taken for irrigation, watering gardens, car and boat washing, water blasting and filling swimming and spa pools. Gardens may be watered with recycled domestic water from laundries, kitchen and bathrooms.

All non-essential use of water from bores, streams and lakes at more than 20 locations along Northland's east coast has been banned amid fears for the future of coastal groundwater.

As Northland's big drought continues to deepen, concerns are growing that aquifers could dry up or be rendered undrinkable by salt water intruding from the sea.

Unlike rivers and rainwater tanks, which are replenished in the first heavy rain after a drought, aquifers can take years to recharge with fresh water.

The ban, officially called a water shortage direction, comes into force today.

It has been imposed by the Northland Regional Council and will apply for an initial 14 days but is likely to be rolled over until the drought eases.

The entire Awanui catchment in the Far North, which provides Kaitaia's water, is already subject to a water shortage direction.

NRC water and waste manager Ali McHugh said many coastal aquifers were reaching their lowest groundwater levels on record. The longer the drought went on, the worse the situation would become.

She expected coastal groundwater levels would drop significantly in the next few months, increasing the risk of saltwater intrusion, groundwater levels dropping below pump height, or bores drying up.

''If we don't conserve groundwater resources now there's a real risk that there will be water unsuitable for drinking, or even no water at all being available in some areas, particularly those with shallow aquifers," McHugh said.

''People need to appreciate that rain can recharge rivers and refill water tanks quite quickly, however this is not necessarily the case with groundwater systems.''

The NRC would be monitoring water use and would consider enforcement action, including prosecution, against anyone using water for non-essential purposes.

All but essential water use is already banned for households and businesses connected to town water supplies in Kaitaia, Rawene/Ōmanaia, Kaikohe, Waitangi/Paihia/Ōpua, Kawakawa/Moerewa and everywhere in the Kaipara.

■ Anyone with a critical need to take water who is unclear about whether they can do so under a water shortage direction should contact the NRC on 0800 002 004. Anyone whose essential bore dries up should also call the NRC for advice.