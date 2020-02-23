An overcast day wasn't enough to put people off heading to Ruakākā beach for the annual surf day on Saturday.
Each year Tiaho Trust in conjunction with the Tokerau Beach Boys hosts the day which gives people with physical and iIntellectual disabilities an opportunity to "catch a wave" in a controlled and safe environment.
Photographer Michael Cunningham was there to catch all the action.

Reuben Leslie from Whangārei and surf instructor Simon Egginton head to the surf.
Melissa Mallaby from Whangārei and volunteer and surf instructor Kelly Comery enjoy the surf.
Dorian Choat from Whangārei balances on his board with help from volunteer and surf instructor Don Stevenson from Tutukaka.
Kiarn Cherrington, 8, from One Tree Point surfs a wave with volunteer and surf instructor Simon Egginton from Tutukaka.
Sam Cove-Smith, 20, from Maungatapere heads to the shore on a wave.
Chevy McIntosh, 10, from Whangārei is helped by volunteer and surf instructor Grae Snelling from Waipū.
Gary Butt watches all the action at the annual Ruakākā Surf Day.
