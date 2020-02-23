On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
An overcast day wasn't enough to put people off heading to Ruakākā beach for the annual surf day on Saturday. Each year Tiaho Trust in conjunction with the Tokerau Beach Boys hosts the day which gives people with physical and iIntellectual disabilities an opportunity to "catch a wave" in a controlled and safe environment. Photographer Michael Cunningham was there to catch all the action.