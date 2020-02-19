Defending the environment can be a daunting and seemingly unrewarding task, but Northland Regional Council wants to reward the region's environmental champions for their work.

Environmental champions are being asked to put their names forward for this year's Environmental Awards, organised by the NRC to recognise their efforts.

"All over Northland, thousands of people are working to improve our environment, often quietly behind the scenes," said NRC Chairwoman Penny Smart.

"We want to publicly thank them for joining us in our mission to create a healthy environment, a strong economy and resilient communities. There's no way we could do what we do without their efforts."

Advertisement

The 2020 awards – launched on Monday - are designed to recognise and celebrate kaitiakitanga in action and highlight the "can-do" attitudes and remarkable contributions so many people are making to help our environment thrive.

Examples include efforts to get rid of pests so native species can flourish, clearing weeds, planting erosion-prone land, stream banks and wetlands, and sustainability projects in schools.

"The work people are putting in is amazing and it deserves celebrating," Smart said.

More than 90 nominations were received when the awards were launched last year, with eight award categories covering a broad range of environmental enhancement projects and activities.

Matarau-based Comrie Park Kindergarten won the Supreme Award to become the overall winner. The kindergarten also won the awards' Environmental Action in Education category.

Entries are welcome from all sectors, including individuals, community groups, schools, tangata whenua, businesses and leaders.

Projects, activities and contributions have to be located within Northland and demonstrate significant benefit to the region's environment.

Entries and nominations can be made via www.nrc.govt.nz/environmentalawards and further information is available from the council's marketing and engagement team events@nrc.govt.nz or freephone 0800 002 004.

Advertisement

It's free to enter and people can nominate themselves, or others who have agreed to put their names forward. Entries close on Sunday March 22, 2020.

"Award winners in each category will receive a $1000 cash prize and trophy and Te Tohu Matua - The Supreme Award winner will receive an additional trophy they can hold for one year."

2020 Award categories:

There are eight categories to cover the broad range of environmental enhancement projects and activities happening in Taitokerau. A Supreme Award will also be presented for the most outstanding entry.

• Environmental Action in the Community:

This award recognises individuals or groups who are working collaboratively within their community to protect and improve Northland's environment. This category includes both volunteers and paid workers.

• Environmental Action in Pest Management:

This award recognises individuals or groups who are committed to projects and activities that support pest management in Northland.

• Environmental Action in Education:

This award recognises those in the education sector who are driving learning and action to bring about change on environmental issues. The award is specific to schools, kura Māori, early childhood centres or tertiary institutions, and can include the whole school, groups or individuals.

• Environmental Action in Water Quality Improvement:

This award recognises individuals, groups and businesses who are taking action to protect and enhance water quality and biodiversity values within water bodies in Northland.

• Environmental Action in Industry:

This award recognises businesses that demonstrate sustainable practices which contribute to the sustainable development of natural resources in Northland.

• Environmental Leadership:

This award recognises an individual or group whose leadership, support of others and willingness to share ideas and resources is making a significant contribution to Northland's environment.

• Environmental Innovation:

This award recognises those who have demonstrated innovation and initiative in protecting, restoring or enhancing Northland's environment.

• Kaitiakitanga:

This award recognises the unique relationship tangata whenua have with natural and physical resources in accordance with tikanga Māori, and is open to whānau, hapū, iwi and Māori organisations.