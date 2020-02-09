A lucky Lotto player from Tuatapere in Southland won $1 million with Lotto First Division in Saturday's live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Tuatapere Four Square.

Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $25 million.

Strike Four was won by players from Taipa, Hamilton and New Plymouth, who each took home $133,333.

The winning Lotto numbers were 12, 13, 14, 15, 24, 38 with Bonus number 35 and Powerball 10.

Drawing competition

The Department of Conservation is holding an art competition for children aged 5-12 years to celebrate wildlife for this year's World Wildlife Day.

The theme is "sustaining all life on Earth". DoC wants the art entries to show your favourite wild animal and the place where they're happiest; their natural habitat.

DoC's CITES team will pick the winning entry. The winner will receive a prize pack of three books including Lonely Planet's Animal Atlas for kids, a wildlife puzzle, art stationery and more.

CITES (the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species) is a United Nations agreement that protects endangered wildlife from being taken in and out of countries illegally. This helps them to remain in the wild where they belong.

To join the competition, draw or paint your favourite animal in the wild, write on the back or on a separate sheet what your animal loves about its home. And submit your entry by post or online by February 2020.

Alcohol ban

Whangārei District Council is enforcing a temporary alcohol ban on Okara Dr and all adjacent public places, between the northern and southern intersections with Port Rd for the SIX60 concert at the Semenoff Stadium on February 15. The temporary alcohol control area starts from 6am on Saturday, February 15 and ends 6am on Sunday, February 16. The decision was made at a council meeting in December to support public health and safety.

Scrub fires

A 4ha scrub fire on Kimberly Rd in Houhora was contained by Fire and Emergency services on Sunday afternoon. Two helicopters and one digger were dispatch to assist. A nearby house was temporarily at risk, however, FENZ was able to contain the flames and the property was not damaged. FENZ wasn't able to confirm the source of the fire. Emergency services also attended a small grass fire over a 250sqm area near Manganui on Sunday afternoon.

Public consultation

The public is invited to a skatepark design workshop on Sunday, February 16, from 2-4pm at Waipū's Waihoihoi Park. The workshop is being held by the Whangārei District Council as a result of progress on plans for an activity zone in Waipū. Council staff, a group of interested Waipū families and BMX Olympian Trent Jones have been seeking a suitable site for an activity zone in Waipū. During initial consultation with local students ideas included a skate park, pump track and a half court. The council has identified a space at the western end of Waihoihoi River Park.