

Carlise Guy, the daughter of Chicago Blues legend Buddy Guy and a performer in her own right, will perform at today's Waitangi Day Commemorations the Bay of Islands today with Northland's own guitar icon Billy TK Jnr, before the pair play two gigs in the region. Billy TK Jnr is fresh from performing with Buddy Guy at his Legends club in Chicago, the first Kiwi to play on stage with Guy. He has brought Carlise band he band Nu Blu back with him as part of his City to City Blues agreement for a musicians exchange programme to foster closer ties between NZ musicians and the Chicago blues scene. Billy TK Jnr with Carlise Guy and Nu Blu will feature on the main stage at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds today. They will then perform at Zane Grey's in Paihia tonight from 7pm then Opononi Hotel tomorrow night from 7pm.

Dog off lead in no-dog zone

A dog owner running with his canine off a lead has ben spotted in a well known kiwi zone. Pukenui Western Hills Forest Trust ranger Ben Lovell said workers upgrading the Taraire ridge track spotted a man running with his dog off a lead about 8.55am Tuesday. "I'm disappointed that I have to say this yet again, Pukenui forest is a no dog zone. All entrances to the forest have signs stating it is a kiwi zone and dogs are not permitted," Lovell said. He thanked the track crew for notifying Armourguard of the man and his dog. If you're in Pukenui forest and see someone with a dog please notify Armourguard (09) 438 1637.

Vehicles spiked in police pursuits

In two separate police pursuits in Northland vehicles were spiked with the drivers fleeing on foot. A man wanted by police was spotted driving and when signalled to stop continued to drive on Hatea Dr, Whangārei, about 7.15am on Tuesday. The vehicle's tyres was spiked and the driver fled. A police dog and handler were called and made inquiries to locate the offender but were unsuccessful. A pursuit started after a report of a suspicious vehicle in Matauri Bay which failed to stop for police about 1.45pm on Tuesday. The pursuit was abandoned before Waipapa due to the nature of driving. However the vehicle was spotted again by police in Kerikeri a short time later. Police monitored the vehicle which was spiked on Waimate North Rd. The vehicle was abandoned on Whakataha Rd and the driver fled the vehicle on foot. A man was caught about 2.25pm.