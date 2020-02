From goblins and steampunks to face painting and a man on stilts - it was a colourful atmosphere at the ArtBeat 2020.

The 24th annual event on Saturday, which is Whangārei's biggest free interactive arts festival, featured free activities for families, plus food and entertainment.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to Cafler Park to check out all the creativity.

Goblin character Katie O'Reilly at ArtBeat 2020.

Steampunks Tracey Salter and Leanne Kemp dressed up for the day.

Stilt man Alain Le Marrec stood out in the crowd.

Syd Tipene taking in the colourful atmosphere.

Alaek Tu'a-Taiapo and Maggie Naera from Youth Space and Creative Northland hand out information to passers-by.

Faye Garlis, Paula Harrison and Tim Garlick.

Carl offered lead crystals and optical illusions.