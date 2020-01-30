BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Playing on her home turf proved a mixed experience for beach volleyballer Sonia Tompkins last weekend. Her home beach turned on magnificent weather, the competition attracted a great crowd and spectators and competitors alike praised

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Records fall at swimming club champs

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ruakākā Citizen of the Year

Bream Bay Sports Awards

Sail or paddle for prizes

Rugby league coaches needed