BREAM BAY COMMUNITY SPIRIT

Playing on her home turf proved a mixed experience for beach volleyballer Sonia Tompkins last weekend. Her home beach turned on magnificent weather, the competition attracted a great crowd and spectators and competitors alike praised everything about the Northland leg of the New Zealand Beach Tour at Ruakākā.

But Tompkins was disappointed that she and partner Kaylie Loewen couldn't break into the competition playoffs. Seeded fifth, in their first match they lost against a 12th ranked North Harbour team.

"We shouldn't have lost that game," said Tompkins. "We definitely realise we play a lot better when we are smiling and happy – we felt the pressure a bit much, being on our home soil, I think."

Kaylie Loewen reaches high to serve the ball. Photo / Julie Paton

Sonia Tompkins (left) and Kaylie Loewen celebrate winning a point. Photo / Julie Paton

After that loss, to make Sunday's quarterfinals they had to win their next three games.

They regathered, fought hard and won their next two matches but fell at the final hurdle, losing their fourth match on Saturday narrowly in a game that Tompkins described as disappointing and marred by poor sportsmanship.

After 25 years in the sport, in which she has competed at international level, Tompkins is set to retire at the end of this season. There are still two more tournaments to play in the national beach tour and she is happy that teaming up with Loewen this season means she is going out on the high she wanted.

Sonia Tompkins (left) and Kaylie Loewen wait for their opponents' serve in the first game at Ruakākā during the Northland leg of the NZ Beach Tour. Photo / Julie Paton

"I've tried to retire about six times, this is my seventh," she said. "This is official, this is it. As much as I have really enjoyed this season, playing with Kaylie, I am happy to walk away after this."

Loewen, a Canadian in her first season of beach volleyball after playing her way through college in the United States on an indoor volleyball scholarship, works at BHP Functional Fitness, the gym that Tompkins runs with her husband Dave Tompkins.

With her competition days behind her, Tompkins plans to grow her favourite sport in Bream Bay, running beach volleyball coaching clinics for children and adults at Ruakākā Beach.

She runs a social league too, and this will start up again later this summer – newcomers are always welcome. If you would like to know more about either the coaching clinics or social league, phone 021 130 9844 or follow the BHP Beach Volleyball Social League page on facebook.

Records fall at swimming club champs

Thirteen records fell at last weekend's Bream Bay Swimming Club championships, held at the Bream Bay College pool. Luca Matenga (16), broke seven records – all the breaststroke events for his age group and three individual medleys.

Luca Matenga swimming breaststroke at Bream Bay Swimming Club's championships. Photo / Dawn Dutton

The 15 to 17 year girls start a backstroke race. Photo / Dawn Dutton

Abby Wright (16) broke three of the breaststroke records, just missing the 100m event by 0.02 split seconds. Emilia Finer (15) and Rebecca Reade (17) both went under the 200m free record time, with Reade taking the record. They also both went under their age group's 100m fly record, with Finer taking the faster time. Reade also broke the 100m freestyle club record.

Fidel Poulson waits in the pool for the referee's signal after a race. Photo / Dawn Dutton

Coach Richard Dunkerton says his 15-17-year age group had a great competition. He was also pleased with Lily Matenga (14) who fought out several events. The greatest competition was between 14 year olds Lawrence Reade and Fidel Poulson.

"They had an amazing tussle," Dunkerton said. "It was really something special – just about every race came down to the wire." He predicts young swimmers Blake Forsyth-Hall (10), Alexander Ball (9) and Timba Linton (9) are rising swimming stars of the future and also predicts Charlotte Dutton (13), Izaiahs Linton (13) and Kiera Carroll (15) will be a force to be reckoned with when they move up an age group next season.

Dunkerton said numbers at this year's competition were down on previous years and he hopes to see more young swimmers taking up the sport.

Ruakākā Citizen of the Year

If you know someone local who deserves a pat on the back for their work in the community, here's a great chance to make sure they are acknowledged. Nominate them for the Ruakākā Library Citizen of the Year awards. Nominations close on February 14 – drop into the library behind the shopping centre to pick up a form and give that deserving person some recognition.

Bream Bay Sports Awards

All the nominations for this year's Bream Bay Sports Awards are in and now it is up to the judges to decide who will win in each category. The People's Choice Award is selected by public vote, so have your say by going to www.breambaysportsawards.co.nz – you can vote once every day until voting closes.

Tickets are on sale now through the website for the awards night on March 6 at Waipū's Celtic Barn with guest speaker Grant Fox. Thanks to local businesses, there will be a variety of raffles sold and drawn on the night – be in to win.

Sail or paddle for prizes

The Snake Bank Challenge is back, bigger and better than ever thanks to a raft of new and old sponsors. The challenge is on February 15, and it is not just for boats but for anything that floats – any craft sailed or paddled at any speed by any age sailor.

The day begins at 10am, with the paddle (stand up paddleboard, kayak or surf canoe) race at 11.30am, followed by the sail (kite, centreboard or keeler) race at 1pm. Register online before February 12 at Marsden Yacht and Boat Club, or on the day.

Food and drinks are on offer from 11am, open bar from 12noon, live music from 2pm and prizegiving at 4pm. Every entry goes in the draw to win a Garmin fitness tracker watch and there are loads of other prizes for participants and race winners.

Rugby league coaches needed

Takahiwai Rugby League Club is gearing up for the season ahead. Senior pre-season training starts tonight with a muster and game of touch at 6pm at the club – all welcome. There is a senior jersey auction at 2pm on 8 February at the clubrooms, and the junior muster is on 9am, 15 February at the clubrooms. The Premiers will play a pre season game against the Pikiao Warriors at Pikiao on Rotorua on 29 February. The club still needs coaches for the under-five, under-seven , under-17 and premier teams for the 2020 season – if you are interested, get in touch with Juanita Hool through the club on 432 7602, or email takahiwaiwarriors@gmail.com.

• Email Julie Paton at moojoy@xtra.co.nz if you've got Bream Bay news to share with Advocate readers.