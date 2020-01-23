Northland's Lotto luck has continued with a ticket sold in Whangarei earning its holder more than $22,000. A ticket sold at Pak'nSave, Whangārei, was among nine nationally that each won $22,712 with Lotto Second Division in Wednesday night's Lotto draw. The win comes after two Lotto First Division wins and three more Second Division wins in the region so far this year. The latest win comes after an amazing amount of Lotto luck last year in Northland that saw 10 Lotto, one Powerball and three Strike First Division wins in the region. There were also 49 Lotto Second Division wins, two Powerball Second Division wins and 214 Strike Second Division winners in Northland in 2019.

Maserati driver charged

The driver of a high-performance Italian sports car that crashed after losing control at high speed north of Whangārei on New Year's Day has appeared in court. Amos Paul Treiguts, 41, a mechanic of Puwera, is facing charges of drink driving, dangerous driving, and failing to stop. The 2004 Maserati Quattroporte was travelling south on State Highway 1 about 7.30am when it veered on to the left-hand shoulder, over-corrected and skidded sideways down the highway for about 50m before hitting a barrier arm on a bridge over the Waiotu River. The impact demolished two barrier posts and tore off both right-hand wheels as well as all the doors and most of the panelling on the car's right-hand side. The Maserati then slid another 160m with two missing wheels until it came to rest on the wrong side of the road. Treiguts allegedly blew 664 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath. He will re-appear in the Whangārei District Court on February 5.

Crash driver distracted

Advertisement

A Kaitaia woman told police that she had become distracted while changing the radio station after the car she was driving crashed head-on into a rental vehicle driven by a German tourist on SH1 at Waimanoni on Thursday. Both vehicles were damaged beyond repair, but no one was seriously hurt. Police delivered the tourist to accommodation in Kaitaia

Funding schemes open for applications

Applications are open for Whangārei District Council's community groups funding which supports a variety of events, amenities and services. The two different funding schemes cater for non-profit organisations who are working to benefit the Whangārei communities of place, of people and of interest and gives out grant to up to $10,000. The Creative Communities Scheme is for groups in creating opportunities for access and participation in arts activities. Applications close on February 20. The Community Fund is available for a variety of projects and events, including festivals, workshops, working bees, facility improvements and minor capital purchases. Applications close on March 2. To apply, visit wdc.govt.nz.

Barbecue to help Aussie victims

All proceeds from a barbecue at Bunnings in Kerikeri today will go to victims of the Australian bushfires. The sausages will be sizzling from 9am-3pm outside the store on Fairway Drive with the money donated to the Red Cross disaster relief and recovery appeal.