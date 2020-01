TODAY

• Sharmel Cook & Raise The Bar, 4pm-1am, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Bay of Islands Music Festival, 2pm-10.30pm, Waitangi Sports Grounds, 1 Tau Henare Drive, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Sounds Good @ Butler Point Hollie Smith and Band, 3pm-6pm, Butler Point, 31 Marchant Rd, Hi Hi, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Landslide - Fleetwood Mac & Stevie Nicks Tribute Show, 8.45pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Far North ITM Doubtless Bay Fishing Contest & Auction, 6am, Eastern Rugby Football Grounds, East St, Taipa, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• LADI6 DJ SET: Bay of Islands Music Festival After-Party, 11pm-1am, Sandpit Poolroom and Bar, 16b Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Artisans Market, 9am-1.30pm, Reyburn House Art Gallery, 32 Reyburn House Lane, Town Basin, Whangārei.

• Sojøurn Summer Tape Tour with Groove Lagoon, 8pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Catherine Tunks Band, 8.30pm, Opononi Hotel, 19 SH 12, Opononi, Hokianga, Mid North.

• Towai Country Music Weekend, 12pm, Towai Tavern, 3827 State Highway, Whangārei.

• Asmuss Combined Trades Tournament, 10am, Whangārei Deep Sea Anglers Club, Marina Rd, Tutukākā, Whangārei District.

• Mangawhai Village Market, 9am-1pm, Mangawhai Library Hall, 45 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Tutukākā Twilight Market, 5pm, Tutukākā Green Marina Rd, Tutukākā, Tutukākā, Northland.

• Onerahi Hotel Carpark Market, 7am-11am, Onerahi Tavern, Cnr Waverly St & Onerahi Rd, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Parkrun, 8am-10am, Te Matau A Pohe bridge Te Matau A Pohe bridge, Port Rd, Whangārei.

READ MORE:

• Bay of Islands Music Festival condensed into one day of full on sounds

• Bay of Islands Music Fest has Wolfmother and Ladi6 join stellar line-up

• Premium - 5 questions with Shihad's Jon Toogood ahead of Bay of Islands Music Festival

SUNDAY

• Medieval Madness, 10am-3pm, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Kamo Touch a Truck, 10am-2pm, Hurupaki Primary School, 20 Dip Rd, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Far North ITM Doubtless Bay Fishing Contest & Auction, 6am, Eastern Rugby Football Grounds, East St, Taipa, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Towai Country Music Weekend, 12pm, Towai Tavern, 3827 State Highway, Whangārei.

• Asmuss Combined Trades Tournament, 10am, Whangārei Deep Sea Anglers Club, Marina Rd, Tutukākā, Whangārei District.

• Sunday Night Markets, 4pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Mangawhai Beach & Country Market Event, 9am-1pm, Mangawhai Domain, Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

Advertisement

COMING UP

• Zumba Whangārei with Cecile, Monday, January 27, 9.30am, Whangārei RSA, Whangārei.

• Qigong Class, Monday, January 27, 11.45am, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Markby - Ambrose Mixed Tournament, Monday, January 27, 9am-4pm, Northland Golf Cub, 160 Pipiwai Rd, Whangārei.

• Pilates Class, Tuesday, January 28. 4.15pm, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Mid Week Market, Wednesday, January 29, 12pm-4pm, Cobham Oval, Port Rd, Whangārei.

• Relaxation & Mindfulness Session, Wednesday, January 29, 1pm, Mind Body and Salt, 49 Walton St, Whangārei.

• Bedfellow, Thursday, January 30, 7.30pm, ONEONESIX Whangārei, Whangārei.

• A Midsummer Nights Dream, Thursday, January 30, 7pm, Quality St, Whangārei.

* Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz .