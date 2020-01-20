A Givealittle page has been set up to help restore the Tangiteroria Sports Complex that was destroyed in a suspicious blaze last week. The complex - officially called Upper Wairoa Memorial Complex - was devastated by fire in the early hours of Thursday under suspicious circumstances. The community has vowed to rebuild the complex, which was built in 1987 after a massive community fundraising effort. A Givealittle page has now been set up to help at https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/the-upper-wairoa-memorial-building-fire?fbclid=IwAR10z9zE6xck5TDPo0qJIZWN9VvHxZBJMag8iArfU8WBwtOCmQDvd1xRDPs. As of yesterday it had raised almost $3000.

Don't crowd orca: expert

Northland marine mammal expert Ingrid Visser is urging Northlanders not to crowd orca, especially in shallow waters where the risk of propeller strike is high. Visser's plea came after drone footage emerged last week of two boats driving at speed around and over the top of a pod of orca near Helena Bay. ''New Zealand has the highest rate of boat strike to orca in the world,'' Visser said. ''I don't believe that people maliciously harm them, but everyone makes mistakes, including the animals, so it is important to not crowd them in shallow waters, particularly because this leaves them little room to manoeuvre and increases their chances of getting hit by a spinning propeller.'' The Department of Conservation has appealed for information from the public about the orca incident.

Judge queries daughter's presence

A Northland judge asked a woman standing in the dock at Whangārei District Court why she had brought her six-year-old daughter to court with her. The young girl was crying for her mother when Judge John MacDonald directed the mother go down through the courthouse cells to complete the paperwork after she appeared on a charge of breaching her community detention. The judge was not convinced that if she was released to go through the court to the front counter she would sign the papers. A woman in the public gallery said she was a "neighbour" and could take the girl with her.

North Hokianga A&P Show

The North Hokianga A&P Association has released the schedule for its 106th show at Broadwood on February 15. Horse, pony and livestock entries close on February 12, while indoor entries close at 10.30am on show day. Contact secretary Heather McCready on (09) 409-5857, or nthhokiangaaandp@hotmail.com

Middle Ages extravaganza

Swords will clash and lances will splinter shields when knights face off against each other in a display of ancient fighting at the Medieval Madness at Kiwi North, in Whangārei, on Sunday. The fun starts at 10am and runs to 3pm on January 26. Entry includes access to the museum and kiwi house and people are asked to go along in costume and join the parade.